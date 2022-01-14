Firefighters rescued four adults and a child from a first-floor roof after a blaze broke out at a flat in Chichele Road - Credit: LFB

Four adults and a child were rescued from a roof as a flat in Cricklewood was destroyed in an early morning blaze.

Another man, who managed to evacuate, was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and burns.

Six fire engines and about 40 crew members were called at 3.13am today - January 14 - after the blaze broke out at a house converted into flats in Chichele Road, between Cricklewood and Willesden Green.

Firefighters rescued five people from a first floor roof and led them to safety via a ladder.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson said: "They were suffering from smoke inhalation and treated on scene by ambulance paramedics."

The one-room flat on the first floor was completely destroyed by the fire, which was under control shortly before 5.30am.

LFB said it is believed the fire was accidental and caused by the failure of a lithium-ion battery charger for an electric scooter.

A spokesperson said: “Batteries can present a fire risk if they’re over-charged, short circuited, submerged in water or damaged, so it’s really important to protect them against being damaged and charge them safely."