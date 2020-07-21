Firefighter recognised for fixing a memorial bench to a former London Ambulance Service employee

A Brent-based firefighter has been recognised for his selflessness during the Covid pandemic.

Sub Officer Nik Zakis noticed a broken bench – a memorial to a London Ambulance Service (LAS) employee – while stationed at Brent Ambulance Station.

The bench had broken slats and was very badly weathered. Rather than ignore it, Nik took it home and restored it, something highly appreciated by his LAS colleagues.

Nik is working with the LAS as part of the London Fire Brigade’s blue light partnership to help boost the ambulance service’s response to Covid-19.

Borough Commander Ian Thompson said: “This is serves as a great example of the professionalism, selflessness and integrity demonstrated every day by our firefighters.

“Sub Officer Nik Zakis took it upon himself to work on restoring the bench in his own time at home and we are incredibly proud of his dedication and willingness to give back to the community.”