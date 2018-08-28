Fire crews rescue Neasden Temple’s Harrow hawk trapped in a roof aerial

Fire crews rescue Neasden Temple's Harrow hawk. Picture: LFB Archant

Fire crews came to the rescue of a trapped bird of prey trained to scare away pigeons at Neasden Temple.

Firefighters rescued a hawk which had got trapped on the roof of a religious temple in #BrentPark #notjustfires https://t.co/72c7NgCmGp pic.twitter.com/6vGf1ctOKm — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 6, 2019

Crews were called to Normans Close in Brent Park after a Harris hawk got tangled in an aerial on the roof of the temple.

Watch manager Sam Welland said: “The bird is trained to chase pigeons away from the temple but the leather straps on its legs had got caught up.

“It wasn’t practical for crews to access the roof, so we used our aerial ladder platform to assist with the rescue.

“The bird was brought down to ground level by crews uninjured, and returned to its grateful handler to the cheers of local primary school children who were passing.

“We were happy to help on this occasion, and will always be there in an emergency, especially if a person is likely to put themselves at risk to save an animal.”

He added: “However, we would always urge people to contact the RSPCA if they see an animal stuck or in distress.

“If the RSPCA require our assistance, they will call us and we are happy to assist with our specialist equipment.”

A temple spokesperson said: “The hawk is trained to chase away, not kill the pigeons, as they foul the mandir and the adjoining Haveli building.”

The Brigade was called just after 12pm on January 21 and the bird rescued by 1.15pm.

One fire engine from Park Royal and an aerial ladder platform from Clapham fire station attended the scene.