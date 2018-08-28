Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Fire crews rescue Neasden Temple’s Harrow hawk trapped in a roof aerial

PUBLISHED: 11:58 07 February 2019

Fire crews rescue Neasden Temple's Harrow hawk. Picture: LFB

Fire crews rescue Neasden Temple's Harrow hawk. Picture: LFB

Archant

Fire crews came to the rescue of a trapped bird of prey trained to scare away pigeons at Neasden Temple.

Crews were called to Normans Close in Brent Park after a Harris hawk got tangled in an aerial on the roof of the temple.

Watch manager Sam Welland said: “The bird is trained to chase pigeons away from the temple but the leather straps on its legs had got caught up.

“It wasn’t practical for crews to access the roof, so we used our aerial ladder platform to assist with the rescue.

“The bird was brought down to ground level by crews uninjured, and returned to its grateful handler to the cheers of local primary school children who were passing.

“We were happy to help on this occasion, and will always be there in an emergency, especially if a person is likely to put themselves at risk to save an animal.”

He added: “However, we would always urge people to contact the RSPCA if they see an animal stuck or in distress.

“If the RSPCA require our assistance, they will call us and we are happy to assist with our specialist equipment.”

A temple spokesperson said: “The hawk is trained to chase away, not kill the pigeons, as they foul the mandir and the adjoining Haveli building.”

The Brigade was called just after 12pm on January 21 and the bird rescued by 1.15pm.

One fire engine from Park Royal and an aerial ladder platform from Clapham fire station attended the scene.

Most Read

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

Lawrence Amoah and Bhavin Patel. Picture: Met Police

Brent Council proceeds with plans for new Bridge Park hub as court day looms

Artists impression of how a new Bridge Park community hub. Picture: Brent Council

Drunk driver fined after using fake police ID to get a discount at McDonald’s in Wembley Park

Vinod Patel. Picture: Met Police

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

Kiyarn Francis-Williams. Picture: Met Police

Disabled mum’s battle after being rehoused in dirty Harlesden hostel

Sarah Martin with son Ishmael Parker and brother Andrew Martin outside the family home they were evicted from

Most Read

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

Lawrence Amoah and Bhavin Patel. Picture: Met Police

Brent Council proceeds with plans for new Bridge Park hub as court day looms

Artists impression of how a new Bridge Park community hub. Picture: Brent Council

Drunk driver fined after using fake police ID to get a discount at McDonald’s in Wembley Park

Vinod Patel. Picture: Met Police

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

Kiyarn Francis-Williams. Picture: Met Police

Disabled mum’s battle after being rehoused in dirty Harlesden hostel

Sarah Martin with son Ishmael Parker and brother Andrew Martin outside the family home they were evicted from

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon aim to maintain unbeaten run at Wimborne

Connor Calcutt celebrates scoring Hendon's equaliser (pic DBeechPhotography)

Carole Nash MCN Motorcyle Show returns to Excel

Action from the Michelin Thunderdome at last year's Carole Nash MCN show (Pic: Hole Shot PR)

Fire crews rescue Neasden Temple’s Harrow hawk trapped in a roof aerial

Fire crews rescue Neasden Temple's Harrow hawk. Picture: LFB

Dawn raid in Wembley finds two children among the 19 people living in a four-bed house

Dawn raid found 19 people living in an illegal property in Nathan Road, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Deceased WW2 veteran Robbie Clark’s family donate £10,000 of gifted funds to military charity

Robert Clark needs around-the-clock care (Pic credot: Jan Nevill)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists