A fire at a Harlesden shop in the early hours of this morning is thought to have been caused by a barbecue.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the blaze at the premises in Mordaunt Road at 12.23am today - Tuesday, June 21.

Crews had the fire - which damaged most of a single-storey rear storeroom - under control two hours later.

Eight people left the building before the Brigade arrived, and there were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a barbecue.

An LFB spokesperson said barbecues should never be used indoors or on balconies.

“We don’t want to spoil people’s fun, but barbecues can be dangerous if not handled responsibly," they warned.

“They can stay hot for hours, so be really careful moving them.

"They also give off carbon monoxide fumes for several hours after they go out, so don't bring them indoors with you.”

Fire crews from Park Royal, Willesden, Wembley and Acton fire stations attended the scene.