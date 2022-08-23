A flat fire in Oldfield Road, Willesden, in Brent was only discovered after a neighbour was woken by a crackling sound - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters have warned of the importance of having working smoke alarms, after a flat fire in Willesden was only discovered after a neighbour was woken by a crackling sound.

The person then made the first of six calls to the London Fire Brigade (LFB) after seeing smoke and flames coming from the first-floor window of the converted terraced house in Oldfield Road just after 6am on Sunday morning (August 21).

Four people fled the building before the LFB arrived, and it then took about 25 firefighters using four engines just over two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Half of the first-floor flat and part of the loft space were damaged.

A LFB spokesperson said: “Smoke alarms give the earliest possible warning when a fire starts.

"We encourage everyone to have smoke alarms fitted in every room where a fire could start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen.

"It’s important to test them regularly.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFB and the Metropolitan Police Service.

Crews from Park Royal, Willesden, North Kensington and Wembley fire stations attended the scene.