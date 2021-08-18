News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fire at Wembley High Road fast-food takeaway

Michael Boniface

Published: 1:44 PM August 18, 2021   
Wembley High Road

Wembley High Road - Credit: Google

A fire in Wembley saw 30 people flee a takeaway shop with flats on Wednesday (August 18). 

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze at a fast-food joint in Wembley High Road shortly after midday.  

There were no reports of injuries, and the High Road was shut in both directions. 

Half of the ground floor was damaged by fire and part of the extraction system from the ground floor to the roof of the building was also damaged by the blaze.  

The London Fire Brigade was called at 12.12pm and the fire was under control an hour later. Crews from Wembley, Park Royal and Northolt fire stations attended the scene. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The blaze follows another fire at a restaurant in Wembley High Road on Thursday (August 12)  

The brigade did not confirm the exact location of the fire.

