Fire crews tackle unit blaze in Park Royal industrial estate

Fire crews in Park Royal industrial park where battery unit ablaze. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Fire crews worked to make surroundings safe during a blaze in a Park Royal industrial unit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Batteries taken while industrial unit on fire in Park Royal. Picture: David Nathan Batteries taken while industrial unit on fire in Park Royal. Picture: David Nathan

Four engines and about 25 fire fighters were called to an industrial estate in Brent Crescent at 11.50am yesterday (June 29).

A store room containing batteries on the ground floor of a two-storey industrial unit was destroyed by fire, London Fire Brigade said.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters removed around 100 batteries to open air.

“A 25 metre cordon was put in place as a precaution whilst crews worked to make the scene safe.”

Fire crews in Park Royal industrial park where battery unit ablaze. Picture: David Nathan Fire crews in Park Royal industrial park where battery unit ablaze. Picture: David Nathan

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire was under control by 2.50pm. Fire crews from Park Royal, Wembley and Ealing fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You may also want to watch: