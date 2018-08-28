Search

Blaze in Harlesden Halal shop on New Years Day believed to be caused by electrical fault

PUBLISHED: 12:01 03 January 2019

Fire at a Halal shop in Harlesden. Picture: LFB

Fire at a Halal shop in Harlesden. Picture: LFB

An electrical fault may have been the cause of a blaze at a shop in Harlesden on New Years Day.

Some 25 firefighters from four fire stations were called to the No.1 Halal Meat store in Craven Park Road, at 11.50pm on January 1.

Half of the ground floor shop was damaged by fire, London Fire Brigade said.

Crews from Park Royal, Willesden, Wembley and Acton fire stations were able to get the blaze under control at 1am.

A LFB spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and due to an electrical fault within a freezer.”

