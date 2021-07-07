Firefighters attend blaze in Dudden Hill

Breaking

Published: 4:29 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 5:03 PM July 7, 2021

Firecrews are at the scene of an incident in Burnley Road, Dudden Hill - Credit: David Nathan

Fire crews attended a blaze in Dudden Hill where the ground floor of a four storey building was damaged.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to Burnley Road just after 2.10pm today (July 7).

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a four-storey building containing a shop with flats above it, London Fire Brigade said.

A small part of the ground floor was damaged by the fire.





Some 25 firefighters were called to Dudden Hill - Credit: David Nathan

Early information is that "smoke was seen issuing from a duct" outside the building.

You may also want to watch:

The Brigade was called at 2.12pm and the blaze was under control by 4.28pm.

Fire crews from West Hampstead, North Kensington and Stanmore fire stations attended the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article was updated.



