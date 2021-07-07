Breaking
Firefighters attend blaze in Dudden Hill
Published: 4:29 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 5:03 PM July 7, 2021
Fire crews attended a blaze in Dudden Hill where the ground floor of a four storey building was damaged.
Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to Burnley Road just after 2.10pm today (July 7).
Firefighters tackled a blaze in a four-storey building containing a shop with flats above it, London Fire Brigade said.
A small part of the ground floor was damaged by the fire.
Early information is that "smoke was seen issuing from a duct" outside the building.
The Brigade was called at 2.12pm and the blaze was under control by 4.28pm.
Fire crews from West Hampstead, North Kensington and Stanmore fire stations attended the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
