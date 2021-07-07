News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Breaking

Firefighters attend blaze in Dudden Hill

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:29 PM July 7, 2021    Updated: 5:03 PM July 7, 2021
Firecrews are at the scene of an incident in Burnley Road, Dudden Hill

Firecrews are at the scene of an incident in Burnley Road, Dudden Hill - Credit: David Nathan

Fire crews attended a blaze  in Dudden Hill where the ground floor of a four storey building was damaged.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to Burnley Road just after 2.10pm today (July 7).

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a four-storey building containing a shop with flats above it, London Fire Brigade said.

A small part of the ground floor was damaged by the fire.


Some 25 firefighters were called to Dudden Hill

Some 25 firefighters were called to Dudden Hill - Credit: David Nathan

Early information is that "smoke was seen issuing from a duct" outside the building.

You may also want to watch:

The Brigade was called at 2.12pm and the blaze was under control by 4.28pm.

Fire crews from West Hampstead, North Kensington and Stanmore fire stations attended the fire. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Road closures and crowds as Euro 2020 returns to Wembley
  2. 2 Danyal Hussein guilty of murdering two adored sisters in Kingsbury park
  3. 3 Kingsbury murders: Video captures moment killer teenager was arrested
  1. 4 Man stabbed in Harlesden rushed to hospital
  2. 5 Murderous teenager will be a 'killing machine' in the future warns sisters' mother
  3. 6 Kilburn woman arrested on suspicion of Wembley pensioner's murder
  4. 7 Petition launched in favour of LTNs in Queens Park 'and beyond'
  5. 8 All you need to know about tickets for Boxpark's Euro 2020 screenings
  6. 9 Super Saturday vaccination event at Willesden mosque a 'huge success'
  7. 10 View from the chamber: 'Mums-to-be should expect the best possible care'

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article was updated.


London Fire Brigade
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andre Sinclair, Ashley King, 23, and Layla DaSilva, carried out a string of violent robberies

Gun crime

Brent trio jailed after string of violent watch robberies in Childs Hill

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Brent Council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt at the new connector road linking North End Road to Bridge Road 

Environment News

New through-road opens in Wembley Park with 'better links and traffic flow'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Santander

Santander confirms 20 London branches will close

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks and road closures for the week commencing June 28.

Traffic and rail disruption in Brent for the week from July 5

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon