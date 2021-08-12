News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Ground floor of restaurant alight as fire crews tackle blaze in Wembley

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:41 AM August 12, 2021   
Locals alerted fire crews of a restaurant blaze in Wembley High Road 

Locals alerted fire crews of a restaurant blaze in Wembley High Road - Credit: Jatin Patel

More than 70 firefighters have been called to a blaze at a restaurant in Wembley.

Fire crews responded to a blaze in Wembley High Road just before 9am after officers took 15 calls from the public.

Fire crews in Wembley High Road

Fire crews in Wembley High Road - Credit: LFB

Ealing Road and Wembley High Road junction are closed due to the fire and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

The ground floor of the restaurant and part of the ducting (extraction system) from the ground to the third floor are alight, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Around  70 firefighters were called to Wembley High Road after locals called brigade

Around 70 firefighters were called to Wembley High Road after locals called brigade - Credit: Jatin Patel

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 15 calls to the blaze, they added.

You may also want to watch:

The Brigade was called at 8.58am and fire crews are still at the scene.

Fire crews at the scene of a restaurant blaze in Wembley

Fire crews at the scene of a restaurant blaze in Wembley - Credit: Jatin Patel

Fire crews from Park Royal, Northolt, Willesden, and Acton.

Most Read

  1. 1 Catholic secondary school in Harlesden changes name after 133 years
  2. 2 A Level Results 2021 Live: Top grades throughout Brent
  3. 3 Appeal after alleged sexual assault on board train from Wembley station
  1. 4 Northwick Park Hospital staff wear George Cross after Queen announcement
  2. 5 Teenager dies after moped crash in Church End
  3. 6 A sense of optimism surrounds QPR and manager Warburton knows why
  4. 7 Party patrols to crackdown on noise nuisance in Brent
  5. 8 Pedestrian taken to hospital with 'head and leg' injuries after Kilburn collision
  6. 9 Five new signings for Wealdstone ahead of National League campaign
  7. 10 Leyton Orient 'unlucky' in Carabao Cup defeat to QPR says Kenny Jackett

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

London Fire Brigade
Wembley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Commissioner Cressida Dick and Mayor Sadiq Khan set on targeting gun crime and gang activity 

Gun crime

Loaded shotgun seized in Harlesden as police crack down on gang activity

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services respond to a motorcycle crash in Church End

Motorcycle rider injured in Church End collision

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Louise Kam is missing

Missing People | Updated

Two men charged with murder in connection with missing pensioner with...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Millwall's Benik Afobe (left) is challenged by Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie during the Sky Bet Ch

Queens Park Rangers

QPR boss Warburton felt his side were given a reminder in Millwall draw

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon