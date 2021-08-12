Published: 10:41 AM August 12, 2021

More than 70 firefighters have been called to a blaze at a restaurant in Wembley.

Fire crews responded to a blaze in Wembley High Road just before 9am after officers took 15 calls from the public.

Fire crews in Wembley High Road - Credit: LFB

Ealing Road and Wembley High Road junction are closed due to the fire and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

The ground floor of the restaurant and part of the ducting (extraction system) from the ground to the third floor are alight, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Around 70 firefighters were called to Wembley High Road after locals called brigade - Credit: Jatin Patel

The Brigade was called at 8.58am and fire crews are still at the scene.

Fire crews at the scene of a restaurant blaze in Wembley - Credit: Jatin Patel

Fire crews from Park Royal, Northolt, Willesden, and Acton.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.