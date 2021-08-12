Ground floor of restaurant alight as fire crews tackle blaze in Wembley
- Credit: Jatin Patel
More than 70 firefighters have been called to a blaze at a restaurant in Wembley.
Fire crews responded to a blaze in Wembley High Road just before 9am after officers took 15 calls from the public.
Ealing Road and Wembley High Road junction are closed due to the fire and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
The ground floor of the restaurant and part of the ducting (extraction system) from the ground to the third floor are alight, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 15 calls to the blaze, they added.
The Brigade was called at 8.58am and fire crews are still at the scene.
Fire crews from Park Royal, Northolt, Willesden, and Acton.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.