Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

PUBLISHED: 08:34 28 January 2019

An industrial unit in Barretts Green Road, Willesden, has been alight since 9.20pm last night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

An industrial unit in Barretts Green Road, Willesden, has been alight since 9.20pm last night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

Firefighters are still tackling a blaze at a warehouse in Willesden, which has been raging since 9.20pm last night.

Around 100 firefighters have been tackling the fire in an industrial building in Barretts Green Road.

At its most intense, the fire had engulfed half of the two-storey unit, and the roof was also alight.

15 fire engines and three aerial firefighting cherry-pickers from stations including Park Royal, Acton and Willesden have been at the scene.

Station manager Garry Brown, who was at the scene, said: “The fire made it’s way through to the roof of the warehouse and caused a lot of smoke so we advised those living nearby to keep windows and doors shut. Steady progress is being made but we will be here for a number of hours yet.”

Nearby roads on the industrial estate have been closed.

The case of the fire is currently unknown.

Most Read

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

An industrial unit in Barretts Green Road, Willesden, has been alight since 9.20pm last night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Wembley man jailed for 17 years for possessing a gun and 900g of heroin

Mark Reid. Picture: Met Police

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

Aaron Sinclair.

Most Read

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

#includeImage($article, 225)

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wembley man jailed for 17 years for possessing a gun and 900g of heroin

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon held to draw at Beaconsfield

Danny Boness watches as a Beaconsfield free kick sails safely over his goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

An industrial unit in Barretts Green Road, Willesden, has been alight since 9.20pm last night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Southern League: Basingstoke Town 2 Harrow Borough 2

Ryan Moss of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

QPR boss relieved to earn FA Cup replay

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

FA Cup: Portsmouth 1 QPR 1

Jake Bidwell of Queens Park Rangers (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists