Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

An industrial unit in Barretts Green Road, Willesden, has been alight since 9.20pm last night. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Firefighters are still tackling a blaze at a warehouse in Willesden, which has been raging since 9.20pm last night.

Around 100 firefighters have been tackling the fire in an industrial building in Barretts Green Road.

At its most intense, the fire had engulfed half of the two-storey unit, and the roof was also alight.

15 fire engines and three aerial firefighting cherry-pickers from stations including Park Royal, Acton and Willesden have been at the scene.

Station manager Garry Brown, who was at the scene, said: “The fire made it’s way through to the roof of the warehouse and caused a lot of smoke so we advised those living nearby to keep windows and doors shut. Steady progress is being made but we will be here for a number of hours yet.”

Nearby roads on the industrial estate have been closed.

The case of the fire is currently unknown.