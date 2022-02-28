Part of the ground floor and part of the roof of the building were alight. There are no reports of any injuries at this stage - Credit: LFB

Seventy firefighters were required to control a fire which broke out at a Wembley restaurant in the early hours of this morning.

The London Fire Brigade was called to a building in The Broadway at 2.18am today (Monday, February 28).

Part of the ground floor and part of the roof were alight, as was the building’s external ducting.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage, including at the flats above the restaurant.

The fire - the cause of which is under investigation - was under control by 4.13am.

Fire crews from Wembley, Park Royal, Willesden, Northolt and surrounding stations attended.