News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Blaze breaks out overnight at Wembley restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:03 AM February 28, 2022
Fire at The Broadway, Wembley, Brent overnight on February 27

Part of the ground floor and part of the roof of the building were alight. There are no reports of any injuries at this stage - Credit: LFB

Seventy firefighters were required to control a fire which broke out at a Wembley restaurant in the early hours of this morning.

The London Fire Brigade was called to a building in The Broadway at 2.18am today (Monday, February 28).

Part of the ground floor and part of the roof were alight, as was the building’s external ducting.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage, including at the flats above the restaurant.

The fire - the cause of which is under investigation - was under control by 4.13am.

Fire crews from Wembley, Park Royal, Willesden, Northolt and surrounding stations attended.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Wembley News
Brent News

Don't Miss

Houses on Kilburn Park Road stripped of their roofs by Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice blows the roofs off five Kilburn houses

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Katharine Birbalsingh CBE, head teacher of Michaela Community School. Picture: Claudia Rose Carter

Education News

Brent headteacher dubbed strictest in Britain

Adam Shaw, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Church Lane, Kingsbury, where a 16-year-old girl was injured by a car which did not stop at the scene

London Live News

Teenage girl in hospital after Kingsbury hit and run 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Rat poison pellets have been found in Neasden Recreation Ground, Brent

London Live News

'Who would do that?': Fear over Neasden suspected dog poisonings

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon