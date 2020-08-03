Overnight blaze at recyling plant in Neasden being investigated

Firefighters dealt with a blaze at a recyling plant in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a recycling plant in Neasden in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eight fire engines dealt with a blaze at a recyling plant in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan Eight fire engines dealt with a blaze at a recyling plant in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were scrambled to the centre in Neasden Lane at 2.10am on August 2.

You may also want to watch:

A large stack of mixed recyclables was damaged by fire, London Fire Brigade said.

The blaze was under control by 5.23am.

Fire crews from Willesden, Park Royal, Wembley, Paddington, Northolt and West Hampstead fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.