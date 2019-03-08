Search

Queen's Park fire: 'Thick, black, heavy smoke' greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

PUBLISHED: 19:19 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:19 17 May 2019

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Fire chiefs are investigating the cause of a blaze at a restaurant and takeaway shop in Queen's Park.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at Mr Fish on the corner of Brondesbury Road and Salusbury Road in the early hours of May 16.

Eight people living in flats above the restaurant left their homes before the brigade arrived at 2am.

Part of the basement and ground floor of the building were damaged by the fire and the ducting from the basement to the second floor was destroyed, London Fire Brigade said.

There were no reported injuries.

Watch Manager Dean Ricketts said: "When we arrived on scene there was a lot of very thick, black heavy smoke.

"Crews worked really hard to stop the fire spreading in what was quite a complex job due to the age of the building."

The fire was under control by 5.10am.

Fire crews from North Kensington, Paddington, West Hampstead, Hammersmith and Kensington fire stations attended.

