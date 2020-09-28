Accidental fire at the Lexi Cinema caused by fault in a drinks fridge say Brigade

The Lexi Cinema SRH

A social enterprise cinema in Kensal Rise will be closed for the “foreseeable future” following a blaze on the ground floor.

We are devastated to announce that in the early hours of this morning there was a fire in the foyer of the cinema, the cause of which is still being investigated.



We will be closed for the foreseeable future.



Full statement below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dW34JdLrqA — TheLexiCinema (@TheLexiCinema) September 28, 2020

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the Lexi Cinema at 1am this morning (September 28) and had the flames under control within 55 minutes.

The fire is believed to be accidental, London Fire Brigade said.

The brigades investigation unit said it was caused by a fault in a drinks fridge in the bar within the cinema kiosk.

Part of the reception and bar area of the building were damaged by the blaze and the rest of the building was damaged by smoke.

There were no reported injuries.

Leading firefighter Carl Hursthouse, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke issuing from around the main entrance doors.”

The Brigade was called at 1.01am and the fire was under control by 1.54. Fire crews from Willesden, North Kensington and West Hampstead fire stations attended the scene.