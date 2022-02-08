News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Fire breaks out at Willesden takeaway shop in grill accident

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:53 AM February 8, 2022
A firefighter inside the High Road takeaway shop in Willesden

A firefighter inside the High Road takeaway shop in Willesden - Credit: LFB

A fire broke out at a Willesden takeaway shop overnight after a charcoal grill ignited the ducting.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to the restaurant in High Road shortly after 8.30pm on Monday, February 7. 

The fire was deemed under control around three hours later.

Firefighters were called to the takeaway restaurant on High Road in Willesden last night

Firefighters were called to the takeaway restaurant shortly after 8.30pm on Monday - Credit: LFB

The ground floor shop and a small part of a flat above it were damaged by the fire, which is believed to have been accidental.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "We'd like to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to ensure they don't have dirty ducting.

"If you don't clean the ducting in your extraction system regularly, you're at a greater risk of ducting fires.

"You should also make sure you keep the hob, cooker hood and extractor fan clean too – built up fat and grease can ignite and cause a fire."

Most Read

  1. 1 Rogue landlords issued banning orders over unsafe home
  2. 2 Most expensive houses sold in your north London borough in 2021
  3. 3 Fire breaks out at Willesden takeaway shop in grill accident
  1. 4 Guilty: North London offenders jailed or convicted in January
  2. 5 Image released of man sought in connection with rape in Brent
  3. 6 Wembley teen killed in collision named as police seek to trace Ford van
  4. 7 Mobile scheme to tackle tooth decay among disadvantaged children
  5. 8 Skipper, 83, returns to seas after life-changing surgery at Northwick Park
  6. 9 Wembley care provider refuses to apologise after 'poor quality' services
  7. 10 Teenager killed in Stonebridge after collision with a car

No one is believed to have been injured.

Fire crews from Willesden, Park Royal and Wembley fire stations were at the scene.

READ MORE: How a takeaway in East Ham caught fire on Saturday night

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Willesden News

Don't Miss

Radiator stock image

Brent: Apply now for £10k to cover insulation and heating improvements

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
David Lloyd Cricklewood Lane is due to open in spring 2022

London Live News

David Lloyd gym and spa set to open in Cricklewood

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The shutters are pulled down on 90 years of history

‘A real shame’: Fruit and veg stall closes after 90 years

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock (right) and Reading's Danny Drinkwater battle for the ball

Happy QPR are a tough team to beat says Willock

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon