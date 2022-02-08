A fire broke out at a Willesden takeaway shop overnight after a charcoal grill ignited the ducting.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to the restaurant in High Road shortly after 8.30pm on Monday, February 7.

The fire was deemed under control around three hours later.

Firefighters were called to the takeaway restaurant shortly after 8.30pm on Monday - Credit: LFB

The ground floor shop and a small part of a flat above it were damaged by the fire, which is believed to have been accidental.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "We'd like to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to ensure they don't have dirty ducting.

"If you don't clean the ducting in your extraction system regularly, you're at a greater risk of ducting fires.

"You should also make sure you keep the hob, cooker hood and extractor fan clean too – built up fat and grease can ignite and cause a fire."

No one is believed to have been injured.

Fire crews from Willesden, Park Royal and Wembley fire stations were at the scene.

READ MORE: How a takeaway in East Ham caught fire on Saturday night