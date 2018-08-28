Search

Wembley shop owner fined more than £4,000 for selling illegal cigarettes

PUBLISHED: 10:18 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 09 January 2019

A grocery store owner in Wembley has been fined £4,366 for selling illegal cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Ziad Hassan-Pasha, 35, who lives in Victoria Road, pleaded guilty to selling tobacco products without the required health warnings from his shop Al Pasha, on High Road, Wembley.

Trading Standards officers visited the shop in May last year and discovered a haul of illicit tobacco and shisha in the storage room.

They seized 282 unit packs of various brands of cigarettes and also found 465 non-compliant e-liquids, 108 e-cigarettes, and vaping kits behind the counter.

On December 18, Mr Hassan-Pasha was ordered by Willesden Magistrates’ Court to pay a £250 fine for each offence, a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £1806.

Cllr Tom Miller, cabinet member for community safety at Brent Council, said:

“This conviction shows just how serious we are about coming down hard on those found to be selling illegal cigarettes and tobacco products in Brent.”

“Our message to traders is simple: it’s your responsibility to make sure that your products are compliant and have the proper health warnings, or we will take formal action if you disregard the law.”

He urged members of the public to support the council’s enforcement teams if they suspect people are selling illegal tobacco products.

Call Trading Standards via the Citizens’ Advice Consumer Service on 03454 050506.

