Flammable fancy dress lands Park Royal business with £10k fine

PUBLISHED: 13:47 19 August 2019

Euro Accessories (UK) Limited and owner Farid Ayubi fined for selling knock-off children's costumes. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

It is no small costume drama for a Park Royal businessman whose company has been fined more than £10,000 for selling bogus children's costumes.

Batman, Spiderman, Superman and Zorro were among the rip-off character costumes Euro Accessories (UK) Limited, in Acton Lane, and its owner Farid Ayubi sold for just £9.99.

The costumes did not meet the legal safety levels required in flammability and strangulation tests and posed a serious danger to kids.

All children's costumes must meet strict safety standards in order to be sold.

Ayubi and his company were sentenced at Willesden Magistrates' Court on July 4 after Brent Council's Trading Standards officers seized over 200 costumes from the business.

Euro Accessories was fined £6,000 and £3,666 in costs. Ayubi, who pleaded guilty, was also fined £500.

Brent Council's leader Cllr Muhammed Butt, said: "If the safety of children isn't motivation enough, I hope that this hefty fine at least sets an example to other organisations considering selling fake and unsafe goods.

Call Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06 to report counterfeit good and they will pass information to the council for investigation.

