One in five adults in Brent are 'digitally excluded', report reveals

Published: 11:50 AM February 2, 2021

Almost one in five adults in Brent do not possess the “essential digital skills” that could benefit them in life, a council report has revealed.

Brent Council’s Digital Inclusion report from 2020 showed 18 per cent of adults in the borough struggle with some aspects of everyday technology.

It also noted around 7pc of the adult population do not use the internet at all, while another 20pc have limited use.

According to the report, digital exclusion is closely linked to poverty, disability, age and social isolation – it recommended resources are focused on people affected by these factors as a “priority”.

As part of a wider response, it suggested the creation of a Brent digital inclusion network, supported by digital champions across the borough, as well as a centralised information service such as on the council’s website.

It comes as last year, Cllr Margaret McLennan, who is responsible for resources at Brent Council, noted that providing borough-wide digital infrastructure is part of its medium-term strategy.

“As a council we keenly embrace the opportunities presented by digital innovation as part of our commitment to improve lives and deliver services more efficiently,” she said.

The report also highlighted the geographical patterns associated with digital exclusion, with those living in Harlesden, Stonebridge and Dollis Hill wards most at risk.

These three areas were among the top 30pc of those with high digital exclusion potential in England, with Harlesden breaking into the top 15pc.

This could be attributed to higher numbers of older and disabled people, those without formal qualifications or residents receiving benefits in these areas, the report states.

It also noted Kilburn as a priority area given the high number of older people living there and the reduced access to superfast broadband.

As part of its digital strategy, which runs until 2023, Brent Council also wants to target loneliness by improving digital inclusivity.

According to a residents’ survey from 2018, 12pc of people called for more funding to be spent on digital support for older people as a way to combat loneliness.

However, the council stressed that “while digital inclusion can help, through being an enabler or a catalyst, it cannot resolve these issues alone” and suggested a multi-pronged approach would be necessary to overcome them.