Kilburn Times > News

Fifth floor window in South Kilburn block smashes to the ground

Caitlin Tilley

Published: 2:54 PM April 1, 2021   
A window fell out the fifth floor of a South Kilburn block managed by L&Q Housing

A window fell out the fifth floor of a South Kilburn block managed by L&Q Housing

A window from a fifth floor block in South Kilburn miraculously hurt no-one when it crashed on to a pavement below.

Residents still don't know how a window on the fifth floor of Chase House, Hansel Road, smashed onto the street on March 13.

The window in a South Kilburn block fell from the fifth floor on to the pavement below

The window in a South Kilburn block fell from the fifth floor on to the pavement below

The block is managed by L&Q Housing Association which has asked neighbours to keep windows shut "while we investigate".

“It was only by luck it didn’t kill anybody," said Lucie Gutfreund, who lives on the ground floor. She described the moment as "another day of stress and terror". 

"We still don’t have any answers and it’s been over two weeks. There’s been plenty of surveys but we’ve had no results,” she added.

“Obviously, we’re quite concerned. Not just because this could happen again, but also because if anything needs to be fixed, who’s going to pay for it?"

No answers yet as to how a window fell from a fifth floor South Kilburn block

No answers yet as to how a window fell from a fifth floor South Kilburn block

Lucie and other neighbours have been vocal about defects in the building including leaking balconies leading to damp and mould; and a malfunctioning door entry system.

Neighbours on living in Chase House and Franklin House protesting at neglect by landlord L&Q. Pictu

Neighbours on living in Chase House and Franklin House protesting at neglect by landlord L&Q in 2019.

“Mentally it's becoming quite unbearable and I’m finding it difficult to sleep. 
"I don't know when these blocks will ever be fixed and when flats will become saleable. "It is a huge burden on all of us here.”

An L&Q spokesperson said it was "a shocking and worrying incident" where "thankfully no-one got hurt" 

"The safety of our residents is L&Q’s number one priority, and we are very sorry for the concern this has caused.

“Our surveying team attended the site immediately to make the window safe and begin a thorough investigation into why and how this happened.

“Further inspections have been carried out by L&Q, the developer and the window manufacturer as part of the investigation.

“Inspections have also been completed in other homes within the block to ensure restrictors are fitted and windows are operating correctly.

“We have asked residents to keep windows shut while we investigate and will keep them informed and updated.”

The fifth floor window fell into Hansel Road in South Kilburn

The fifth floor window fell into Hansel Road in South Kilburn 'luckily' while no-one was walking beneath

A Brent council spokesperson said: “It’s important to us that all residents live in safe and well-maintained homes. 

"L&Q informed us that all other windows in Chase House have subsequently been inspected, with no faults found."

They said residents can complain to the Regulator of Social Housing. 

