Volunteers adorn artwork with tinsel to bring Cricklemas to Cricklewood
PUBLISHED: 14:59 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 06 December 2019
Archant
Volunteers have been busy adding festive cheer to bring "Cricklemas" to Cricklewood.
Cricklewood Town Team members have been decorating the artwork they have installed over the years at Thameslink's station to raise its profile.
Tinsel and a Santa's hat now festoon the colourful cow, which was designed and installed by local artist Alistair Lambert, while Christmas lights adorn the large Cricklewood sign.
There are two living Christmas trees and more tinsel around the sheep who "graze" in nearby Cricklewood Lane.
Marie Hancock, a CTT member, said: "When we were putting up the decorations people stopped to chat or smile and take a photo and wanted to help and join in some festive cheer."
Thameslink's corporate social responsilbility manager Katherine Cox added: "Once again Marie and her team at Cricklewood have gone the extra mile to make our town station fun and inviting for the community. It's very moo-ving what they have done!"