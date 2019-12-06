Volunteers adorn artwork with tinsel to bring Cricklemas to Cricklewood

Cricklewood station concourse up in lights. Picture: Cricklewood Town Team Archant

Volunteers have been busy adding festive cheer to bring "Cricklemas" to Cricklewood.

Cllr Anne Clarke and Marie Hancock put tinsel on sheep. Picture: Cricklewood Town Team Cllr Anne Clarke and Marie Hancock put tinsel on sheep. Picture: Cricklewood Town Team

Cricklewood Town Team members have been decorating the artwork they have installed over the years at Thameslink's station to raise its profile.

Tinsel and a Santa's hat now festoon the colourful cow, which was designed and installed by local artist Alistair Lambert, while Christmas lights adorn the large Cricklewood sign.

There are two living Christmas trees and more tinsel around the sheep who "graze" in nearby Cricklewood Lane.

Marie Hancock, a CTT member, said: "When we were putting up the decorations people stopped to chat or smile and take a photo and wanted to help and join in some festive cheer."

Cricklewood station cow adorned in tinsel and a santa hat. Picture: Cricklewood Town Team Cricklewood station cow adorned in tinsel and a santa hat. Picture: Cricklewood Town Team

Thameslink's corporate social responsilbility manager Katherine Cox added: "Once again Marie and her team at Cricklewood have gone the extra mile to make our town station fun and inviting for the community. It's very moo-ving what they have done!"

