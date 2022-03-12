Pedestrian dies after Neasden collision

Police are investigating an fatal collision in Brent - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man died last night following a collision on the North Circular Road in Neasden.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the fatal incident.

Police were called at around 9.50pm on Friday, March 11, after a car hit a pedestrian and a house on the eastbound A406 in Neasden.

The pedestrian - a man aged in his 20s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Efforts are underway to trace his family who are believed to be overseas.

A passenger in the car, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital and his condition remains life-threatening.

The driver of the car, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also taken to hospital. His condition is not life-threatening.

The car, a white BMW, collided with a house causing significant structural damage.

This morning, lane closures were put in place on the A406 to enable work to remove the car and ensure the building is safe.

The roads were reopened at about 10.20am.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage can contact police on 020 8246 9820, referencing 7729/11mar.



