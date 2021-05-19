Fashion exhibition celebrating Brent's history opens in Willesden
- Credit: Zuzu Valla
After being postponed four times due to the pandemic, a fashion exhibition has finally opened in Willesden.
Fashioning our History is a free exhibition at the Library in Willesden Green, in the High Road, showcasing 26 participants of a programme developed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative is a Brent Council Culture Fund Project, as part of Brent 2020: London Borough of Culture.
Participants ranging from ages 12 to 22, explore the rich history and culture within Brent through different media and will be viewed alongside a hand-illustrated fashion installation piece.
Warren Reilly, the artistic director who lives in Church End, worked with a core team of eight other creatives within the fashion and art industries.
You may also want to watch:
"We got the funding last February (2020). The exhibition has been postponed four times so it's been a huge effort from myself and the team.
"We're so over budget I had to spend my own money which wasn't great but it's worth it," he said.
Most Read
- 1 Indian Covid variant found in Brent
- 2 Teenager jailed after robbing sex worker at knifepoint
- 3 Police appeal for missing woman from Cricklewood
- 4 Man arrested and knife found after police chase through Willesden Green
- 5 The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades on how he mended his own life
- 6 Police officer convicted after being caught drink driving
- 7 Kilburn residents shout 'save our square' from over-development
- 8 Two Brent gang members sentenced for £1.1m fraud involvement
- 9 Parents 'not consulted' on restructuring of Brondesbury Park primary school
- 10 Exhibition celebrating Gujarati influences launches in Willesden
"We really want to support the community. All the work is donated to Brent Museum and Archives.
"We also want to support young people in the team who need the support. Last year was not only a time when the creative industries were changing but also the borough.
"We are supporting diversity in the borough for the borough."
Visit: brentfashioningourhistory.com/