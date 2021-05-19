Published: 1:36 PM May 19, 2021

Warren Reilly, artistic director of Fashion our History currently exhibiting in the Library at Willesden Green - Credit: Zuzu Valla

After being postponed four times due to the pandemic, a fashion exhibition has finally opened in Willesden.

Fashioning our History is a free exhibition at the Library in Willesden Green, in the High Road, showcasing 26 participants of a programme developed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Model Jayde Powell in a dress collaborated between Fashion Our History director Warren Reilly, Nicola Cummings, Rosalyn Smith Reilly and community volunteers - Credit: Zuzu Valla

The initiative is a Brent Council Culture Fund Project, as part of Brent 2020: London Borough of Culture.

Participants ranging from ages 12 to 22, explore the rich history and culture within Brent through different media and will be viewed alongside a hand-illustrated fashion installation piece.

Jayde Powell models dress from Fashion our History museum - Credit: Zuzu Valla

Warren Reilly, the artistic director who lives in Church End, worked with a core team of eight other creatives within the fashion and art industries.

"We got the funding last February (2020). The exhibition has been postponed four times so it's been a huge effort from myself and the team.

"We're so over budget I had to spend my own money which wasn't great but it's worth it," he said.

Fashion our History artisitic director Warren Reilly at work - Credit: Zuzu Valla

"We really want to support the community. All the work is donated to Brent Museum and Archives.

"We also want to support young people in the team who need the support. Last year was not only a time when the creative industries were changing but also the borough.

"We are supporting diversity in the borough for the borough."

Visit: brentfashioningourhistory.com/