Published: 11:52 AM June 14, 2021

Raheem Sterling used to be able to see the Wembley Stadium arch when growing up on the St Raphael’s estate - Credit: PA Images

A football fan is reportedly in a serious condition after falling from a stand inside Wembley Stadium during the England-Croatia match yesterday (Sunday, June 13).

The spectator is said to have fallen shortly after kick-off at the Euro 2020 opener and was taken to hospital where his condition remains unknown.

Both UEFA and Wembley Stadium have acknowledged the incident.

A statement from the stadium released to media said: “The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“We will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

On the pitch, the Three Lions secured a 1-0 victory - a result which was a dream come true for the goalscorer and former Brent schoolboy Raheem Sterling.