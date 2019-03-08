Wembley's Michaela Community School forced to close following false widow spider infestation

Michaela Community School. Picture: Google Archant

A Wembley secondary school is closed until further notice following an infestation of false widow spiders.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michaela Community School, in North End Road, was forced to close last week and re-opened last Wednesday after a visit from pest control.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson said this closure is a precautionary measure as the eight-legged arachnids continued to be spotted outside the building.

False widow spiders are venomous, but its bite usually has a mild effect on humans, without the severe consequences that can occur with black widow spiders.

The spokesperson added: "We closed the school last week and called pest control as soon as we became aware of this issue but we have taken the decision to again shut the school until we can be certain that all have been entirely eradicated.

"As before we have informed parents straightaway and provided them and staff with clear health advice."