Falklands vet urges all to nominate Brent heroes for awards

Simon Weston at the launch of the awards - Credit: Amplifon

Falklands war veteran Simon Weston has urged Kilburn and Brent residents to nominate “everyday heroes” for bravery awards.

Simon, 60, will chair the judges panel alongside Amplifon, the world’s largest hearing aid retailer that is supporting the awards.

The former Welsh Guard, who suffered extreme burns and lost an ear after three bombs struck his regiment’s unarmed ship Sir Galahad, is determined to help those with hearing loss.

The awards will “shine a light on a very British breed of hero: those who, through incredible acts of courage, bravery and selflessness, are an inspiration to others”, said Simon, who was the most seriously injured serviceman to survive the bombings.

Nomination categories include “acts of courage”, “against all odds” and “celebrity hero”.

Simon said: “We all know someone who deserves recognition for their bravery to help others, or their outstanding service to their country or community.

“It doesn’t matter whether people know them personally or have read about them in the media we still want them to nominate their heroes for this year’s Brave Briton awards.”

Simon, who co-ran youth charity Weston Spirit for 20 years and was involved in the Falklands Veteran Foundation, realised he was partially deaf after his family joked he was missing out on parts of conversation.

He sought help after starting to develop tinnitus, which began to demoralise him, before he began to use a hearing aid.

The awards are held annually in memory of Major Charles Holland, Amplifon’s founder, who was awarded an MBE, Military Cross and Bronze Star during the Second World War for bravery behind enemy lines.

Amplifon, which was founded in 1950, has 105 UK centres to help hearing loss victims and operates in 26 countries.

Holland founded the company after learning of the difficulties faced by servicemen who suffered hearing loss during the 1939-45 war.

He later founded the Centre for Research and Studies in 1971 in Milan to conduct research in audiology.

Winners will be announced on October 11 at the Army and Navy Club in London.

Entries close on June 10 and nominations can be made at: www.amplifon.com/uk/about-us/brave-briton-awards

