Cricklewood housebuilder treats children with Christmas gifts

PUBLISHED: 10:49 24 December 2018

Gillian Thompson and Clare Pritchard (centre) from Three Trees Children’s Centre with Sam Aghedo (left) and Asen Dawlazie (right) from Fairview New Homes

Gillian Thompson and Clare Pritchard (centre) from Three Trees Children’s Centre with Sam Aghedo (left) and Asen Dawlazie (right) from Fairview New Homes

Archant

Dozens of children received a Christmas present from a Cricklewood developer wishing to spread some festive cheer to local children and their families.

Fairview Homes, which is building one, two and three bedroom flats in The Broadway, donated towards the cost of four Christmas parties.

Ninety children were treated to a Christmas present, festive food, music, face painting and crafts.

The events, organised by children’s charity Barnardos, took place at Granville Plus, Treetops and Three Trees Children’s Centres.

A fourth party was held at Kilburn Grange Children’s Centre.

Gillian Thompson, children’s centre team manager at Barnardo’s, said: “We are very grateful to Fairview New Homes for donating to our Christmas parties.

“It has helped make our parties extra special for our children and has been a wonderful way to celebrate the festive season.”

Andy Georgiou, Fairview’s sales and marketing director, said: “We hope that everyone involved had a wonderful time.”

