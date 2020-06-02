Search

Advanced search

Extend the eviction ban: Central Brent MP throws support behind campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:02 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 02 June 2020

Dawn Butler MP.

Dawn Butler MP.

Archant

A Brent MP has thrown her support behind a campaign to extend the ban on evictions.

On March 18, the department for housing, communities and local government announced a package of measures to “protect renters and landlords affected by coronavirus”.

You may also want to watch:

This included legislation stopping landlords from starting eviction proceedings until June 25.

Central Brent MP Dawn Butler said she supports an extension to the policy: “I have been contacted by many private renters and businesses who are worried about evictions, no one should have to face the devastating prospect of being evicted during these most challenging times.”

A spokesperson from the department for housing said the measures are under constant review: “Our guidance to landlords and tenants is clear - they need to work together at the earliest opportunity to address any concerns and to work through issues to avoid the need for action through the court.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police raid Kilburn High Road after man seen with a gun

Police talk to witnesses after man seen with a gun in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

Police appeal after ‘shameful’ hit and run driver on A406 leaves female motorist injured

A car at the scene of a hit and run on the A406. Picture: @SuptAndyCox

Coronavirus: Brent remains top for covid-related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Appeal for missing man from Brent

Michal Kaja was last seen on Sunday, May 31. Picture: @MPSBrent

Teenage girl charged with common assault in Brent

A teenage girl has been charged with common assault in Brent. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Armed police raid Kilburn High Road after man seen with a gun

Police talk to witnesses after man seen with a gun in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

Police appeal after ‘shameful’ hit and run driver on A406 leaves female motorist injured

A car at the scene of a hit and run on the A406. Picture: @SuptAndyCox

Coronavirus: Brent remains top for covid-related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Appeal for missing man from Brent

Michal Kaja was last seen on Sunday, May 31. Picture: @MPSBrent

Teenage girl charged with common assault in Brent

A teenage girl has been charged with common assault in Brent. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Bookies reveal ‘brisk trade’ as British racing returns

Jockey Paul Mulrennan wears a face covering at Newcastle Racecourse at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday

Sporting figures aim to boost Prostate Cancer research

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Coronavirus: County cricket pay deal extended

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Children in the Philippines receive special Roe Green centenary T-shirts

Children in the Philippines wearing Roe Green centenary T-shirt. Picture: RGVRA

Extend the eviction ban: The government must act to prevent a new wave of homelessness

The UK ban on evictions ends on June 25. Stock image.
Drive 24