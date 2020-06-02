Extend the eviction ban: Central Brent MP throws support behind campaign

A Brent MP has thrown her support behind a campaign to extend the ban on evictions.

On March 18, the department for housing, communities and local government announced a package of measures to “protect renters and landlords affected by coronavirus”.

This included legislation stopping landlords from starting eviction proceedings until June 25.

Central Brent MP Dawn Butler said she supports an extension to the policy: “I have been contacted by many private renters and businesses who are worried about evictions, no one should have to face the devastating prospect of being evicted during these most challenging times.”

A spokesperson from the department for housing said the measures are under constant review: “Our guidance to landlords and tenants is clear - they need to work together at the earliest opportunity to address any concerns and to work through issues to avoid the need for action through the court.”