Sudbury and Queen's Park sports centres urge atheletes to apply for Everyone Active's Sporting Champion Scheme

Vale Farm Sports Centre. Picture: Google Archant

Up-and-coming athletes can apply for funding and become part of a leisure centre's mentoring scheme.

Everyone Active is launching its fifth Sporting Champions scheme in the Vale Farm Sports Centre, Watford Road, and the Moberly Centre, in Chamberlayne Road.

The initiative offers local athletes access to high-quality training facilities, financial support, expert advice and mentoring from influential sports stars including Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson CBE. All successful applicants are provided with free access to Everyone Active's centres up and down the country, and those on the higher tiers of the programme can also receive a sponsorship grant of up to £5,000 to help towards their training, equipment and competition costs.

Online applications are open until February 28 at easportingchampions.com/apply-now/