Seeking EuroMillions winner who bought a ticket in Brent or Harrow

Published: 11:00 AM October 5, 2021

Camelot are seeking a lucky Euromillions Millionaire Maker who bought their winning ticket in Brent or Harrow in April. - Credit: Photo: Dylan Nolte

Could you be a millionaire right now and not know it?

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, has received a claim for the £1,000,000 EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize from a ticket bought in Brent or Harrow draw on April 30.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said:

“What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.”

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire

in every draw.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

Once the ticket holder comes forward the claim will go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the terms and conditions are adhered to.

Once the ticket has been validated the winner can decide whether to go public or not.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk