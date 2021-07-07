Published: 12:59 PM July 7, 2021

Cleaning staff make final preparations to Olympic Way hours before 60,000 fans are set to descend to Wembley Park to watch England play Denmark - Credit: Amanda Rose

Final preparations are being made in Wembley Park as 60,000 fans start descending on the area to watch tonight's semi-final Euro 2020 clash.

England and Denmark will face off at 8pm in Wembley Stadium this evening in what promises to be a nail-biting game.

England fans, Daisy, Liddie, Carla and Martha, gather bright and early on Olympic Way ahead of England's match against Denmark - Credit: Amanda Rose

But before the excitement begins, maintenance teams have been busy cleaning up the mess left behind by yesterday's match where Italy beat Spain on penalties so will face tonight's winner on Sunday.

Quintain's maintenance teams from Kingdom Cleaners are making final preparations and completing finishing touches across the estate.

Workmen have been power washing the Olympic Steps which were unveiled in April.

Workmen power-washing the recently completed Olympic Steps in front of Wembley Stadium. - Credit: Amanda Rose / Avalon

Veolia staff are also busy in Wembley. Special match day teams are being deployed to keep things running smoothly but fans can play their part too.

You may also want to watch:

Pascal Hauret, managing director of Municipal Veolia UK, said: “We are very proud to play our role in such a fantastic event as our dedicated crews go above and beyond to protect public health and to keep the city running.

"We ask that the public do their bit as well and enjoy the EURO 2020 tournament safely and sustainably.

"Every little effort to dispose of their waste correctly, by using the available on-street bins or taking litter home, makes a big difference.”

Lucky ticket holders can use recycling and waste bins provided in the stadium and on street bins if they gather before or after the event.

Those watching games on big screens in public areas are asked to make sure to use on-street bins or take their rubbish home with them.

Veolia staff are asking people to take their litter home ahead of England's game with Denmark - Credit: Veolia

Mr Hauret added: "Veolia thanks fans who have been following this guidance already and hopes everyone enjoys the tournament’s semi-final.

"Just remember whether or not England’s national team bring it home, you should bring your litter home!"

Cllr Krupa Sheth, environment chief at Brent Council said maintenance teams have been "working tirelessly after each game".

"They’ve been doing great work clearing up after thousands of football fans and attendees," she added.

“It’s been a pleasure having the tournament in our borough, but the littering and mess left behind by spectators is not acceptable. I urge everyone to do their bit and bin their rubbish on match days.

“As we go into the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium, I hope people play their part and try to keep the area clean. I’ll be cheering on England at home and wishing them the best of luck for their game tonight!”



