Published: 11:54 AM June 2, 2021

Pupils at a nursery school in Kensal Rise have created an art exhibition with help from a local award winning artist.

Eugene Ankomah spent time at College Green Nursery School & Services, in College Road, with young children marking Stephen Lawrence's life with a thought-provoking piece of artwork.

Eugene Ankomah worked with young College Green nursery children as part of Stephen Lawrence Day - Credit: Femi Able

Using themes of happiness, choices and positivity/hope, the children worked on individual collages using all the bits and pieces they had collected over the Easter holidays.

Together they created an art exhibition consisting of 25 collaged umbrellas, chosen to symbolise protection, safeguarding and make references to the west African Ashanti Empire, where using umbrellas highlights importance and kingship.

Children at College Green nursery enjoy their art exhibition - Credit: Femi Able

Eugene, who worked on an award winning anti-knife crime installation with Capital City Academy in 2019, said: "Having this creative time with the nursery children was pure joy.

"Not only are they talented and more capable than we give them credit for, they also inspired me with their free sense of creativity, and also the understanding they displayed for the subject of caring and accepting each other as we are."

Stephen Lawrence Day was established by then-prime minister Theresa May in 2019, on the 25th anniversary of Stephen’s death on April 22.

Eugene Ankomah worked with College Green nursery on an art exhibition - Credit: Femi Able

Having celebrated it for three years, the date has now become part of school's curriculum. As part of the day the children made Jamaican pumpkin soup to compliment Stephen’s favourite colour, orange.

Parent governor Francesca March said: "These learning opportunities College Green safely and thoughtfully provided the children through the Stephen Lawrence Day event and the Art Exhibition was undoubtedly adventurous, courageous and extraordinary."

The art exhibition consisted of 25 collaged umbrellas, chosen to symbolise protection and safeguarding - Credit: Femi Able

Nawal Filali, deputy headteacher, said: The Stephen Lawrence ‘live your best life’ art project was a celebration of hope, aspirations, kindness, respect and individuality.

"These were the key messages the children can take forward for life long learning. We are all very proud of the children’s contributions and creativity."

Headteacher Wendy Yianni added: "We had a wonderful week living our best life at CGSS."