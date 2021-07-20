Published: 4:09 PM July 20, 2021

Errol McKellar who is the Ambassador for Prostate Cancer - Credit: Archant

People are invited to a "walk and talk" event to raise awareness of prostrate cancer and help raise funds for a mobile unit.

The 5km charity walk is taking place in Gladstone Park, in Dollis Hill Lane, this Sunday (July 25) from 10am to 2pm and "may include a few famous faces".

Errol McKellar MBE, a Brent born and raised prostrate cancer ambassador is organising the event.

"I'm asking men and women to come along and donate £20 to walk and talk, get people talking and get people exercising," he said. "Brent Council has given us the park for the afternoon and we can get 500 people in there, all walking and talking."

More than 400 people have already signed up.

The funds will go towards a mobile unit where men can get tested for prostrate cancer.

Errol was offered a "simple blood test" that changed the course of his life when he was 53 years old.

It revealed he had prostrate cancer and has made it his mission to get men tested.

"I want to get a mobile testing vehicle to take around the country, test people in the vehicle, and give them a result in that mobile vehicle. No one has ever done it. We have NHS clearance, we just haven't got the vehicle yet.

"Wembley [Stadium] wants to have my vehicle at the stadium when they are doing matches.

"The Football League wants to have the vehicle for 92 of its clubs. If we get the first one we know it won't be a problem."

Born in Harlesden, Errol was a pupil at Princess Frederica Primary School, and Alperton High School, before following his father's advice and training as a mechanic at a garage in Preston Avenue.

By the age of 34 he'd moved to Hackney and set up his own garage there, which turned into a platform after his own cancer diagnosis at 53 to encourage male motorists to get tested.

This year he was made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for services to prostate cancer but hasn't "been to the palace yet."

"I hope to have a few famous faces come along to the walk but you have to come to find out who they are."

Visit https://gladstonepark.eventbrite.co.uk. Children under 16 come free.