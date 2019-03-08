Competition launched for Brent's budding photographers to capture borough's wildlife

Alex Alvanis, 15, won Brent's Wildlife Photography Award 2018 with a picture of a Ruby Tiger Moth. Picture: Alex Avanis Archant

Budding photographers with an eye for Brent's bountiful wildlife are encouraged to send in their snaps and win a prize.

The Brent Wildlife Photography Competition is back for a second summer, with £100 up for grabs.

There's a £100 photographic voucher for entrants over 18 while younger participants could win a £50 London Design Outlet voucher.

Kenton artist Kerry Slack won last year with a picture of a fox in her garden.

Willesden Green schoolboy Alex Alvanis, now 16, captured a ruby tiger moth in his garden and won the youth category.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent's environment chief said: "Last year's competition showed the beautiful range of plants, animals and insects our borough is filled with, and I'm excited to see what residents are able to capture on camera this time around. Good luck to everyone who takes part!"

Submit a wildlife snap via brent.gov.uk/wildlife . Closing date is midnight on October 27.