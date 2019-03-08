Campaigners seek new location for Wembley Central mural

A seven metre long mural in Wembley Central, that can be split into five individual ones, needs a new home. Picture: Paul Lorber Archant

A library campaigner is calling out for a new location for bright colourful murals in Wembley Central which must make way for housing.

The Murals, painted by Alessandra Grasso, a local mural artist, have brightened up part of the High Road in Wembley for the past two years.

But now the housing development on the corner of Wembley High Road and Park Lane is nearing completion.

The piece of work, which is 35 metres but can be split into five smaller sections, was organised by Friends of Barham Library for Wembley Futures.

Paul Lorber, of Barham Library, said the Hub Group has offered to take down and re-erect the hoardings at another suitable location.

Mr Lorber said: "The colourful murals brightened up Wembley and it would be a shame to lose them. We are looking for a suitably prominent location in the Wembley area for them to be moved to."

Anyone with a good idea can contact Mr Lorber on 07917094239