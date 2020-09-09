Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

New ‘Wear Not? Waste Not recycling campaign launched in Brent to collect unwanted clothes

PUBLISHED: 15:42 09 September 2020

Wear Not? Waste Not campaign launched in Brent. Picture: Brent Council

Wear Not? Waste Not campaign launched in Brent. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

A recycling campaign is underway in Brent making it easier to dispose of unwanted clothes and textiles.

The Wear Not? Waste Not scheme has been launched across the borough by Veolia and Brent Council, to help remind people of the right way to recycle fabrics.

The scheme raises awareness of Brent’s dedicated textile recycling services and explains why textiles should never be placed in household recycling bins.

People living in houses will have their fabrics collected and those living in flats encouraged to visit a recycling bank.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, lead member for Environment, said: “During lockdown, lots of us have taken the opportunity to have a wardrobe clear-out.

If that’s you, the at-home textile recycling service makes it easy to shift old clothes and have a positive impact on the environment.”

More than a tonne and a half of fabrics have been recycled correctly since the project launched in June.

You may also want to watch:

Research carried out by WRAP found that, in 2019, 73 percent of clothing thrown away in the UK was discarded in household bins.

Residents living in a house can recycle fabrics by putting them in any bag labelled “textiles” and leaving it next to their blue top bin to be picked up the day after their normal collection day.

The bags will be donated to TRAID, a charity which can reuse or recycle them.

People living in flats can take their recycle textiles to a recycling bank.

Gisela Endres, contract manager for Veolia Brent said: “We all need to work together to protect our environment, and we are proud to bring sustainable recycling solutions to Brent residents.

“We hope to help deliver a green recovery by encouraging more people to make use of the environmental services available to them and to act sustainably.”

Jose Baladron, TRAID recycling development manager: “At TRAID we are delighted to support Veolia and Brent Council to reuse and recycle textiles through the Wear Not? Waste Not campaign. 350,000 tonnes of clothing go to landfill every year in the UK alone and campaigns like this help to

reduce the impact of clothing disposal and increase clothes recycling and reuse

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 13, dies after falling from a high rise block in Wembley Park

Olympic Way. Picture: Google

Man,22, stabbed to death in Colindale

A man, 22, was found fatally stabbed in Martlesham Walk, Colindale. Picture: Google

Shrine set up in memory of Anthony Adekola stabbed to death in Colindale

Anthony Adekola was stabbed to death in Colindale. Picture: Met Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Consultation to increase parking fines and make Brent a ‘Band A only’ borough

Brent's biodegradable parking tickets. Picture: Adam Shaw

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Boy, 13, dies after falling from a high rise block in Wembley Park

Olympic Way. Picture: Google

Man,22, stabbed to death in Colindale

A man, 22, was found fatally stabbed in Martlesham Walk, Colindale. Picture: Google

Shrine set up in memory of Anthony Adekola stabbed to death in Colindale

Anthony Adekola was stabbed to death in Colindale. Picture: Met Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Consultation to increase parking fines and make Brent a ‘Band A only’ borough

Brent's biodegradable parking tickets. Picture: Adam Shaw

Latest from the Kilburn Times

New ‘Wear Not? Waste Not recycling campaign launched in Brent to collect unwanted clothes

Wear Not? Waste Not campaign launched in Brent. Picture: Brent Council

Local disquiet as Kenton school’s proposal for extra floodlit sport pitches goes to planning committee

Claremont High School Academy. Picture: Google

Northwick Park Rotary Club continues its charitable work throughout covid

Northwick Park Rotary Club continue fundraising for others despite covid. Picture: Eric Silver

Wealdstone start life in the National League at home to Chesterfield

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: MontImageMedia

Essex bag Bob Willis Trophy final spot with Middlesex victory

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Lewis Gregory during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 24th September 2019