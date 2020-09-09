New ‘Wear Not? Waste Not recycling campaign launched in Brent to collect unwanted clothes

A recycling campaign is underway in Brent making it easier to dispose of unwanted clothes and textiles.

The Wear Not? Waste Not scheme has been launched across the borough by Veolia and Brent Council, to help remind people of the right way to recycle fabrics.

The scheme raises awareness of Brent’s dedicated textile recycling services and explains why textiles should never be placed in household recycling bins.

People living in houses will have their fabrics collected and those living in flats encouraged to visit a recycling bank.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, lead member for Environment, said: “During lockdown, lots of us have taken the opportunity to have a wardrobe clear-out.

If that’s you, the at-home textile recycling service makes it easy to shift old clothes and have a positive impact on the environment.”

More than a tonne and a half of fabrics have been recycled correctly since the project launched in June.

Research carried out by WRAP found that, in 2019, 73 percent of clothing thrown away in the UK was discarded in household bins.

Residents living in a house can recycle fabrics by putting them in any bag labelled “textiles” and leaving it next to their blue top bin to be picked up the day after their normal collection day.

The bags will be donated to TRAID, a charity which can reuse or recycle them.

People living in flats can take their recycle textiles to a recycling bank.

Gisela Endres, contract manager for Veolia Brent said: “We all need to work together to protect our environment, and we are proud to bring sustainable recycling solutions to Brent residents.

“We hope to help deliver a green recovery by encouraging more people to make use of the environmental services available to them and to act sustainably.”

Jose Baladron, TRAID recycling development manager: “At TRAID we are delighted to support Veolia and Brent Council to reuse and recycle textiles through the Wear Not? Waste Not campaign. 350,000 tonnes of clothing go to landfill every year in the UK alone and campaigns like this help to

reduce the impact of clothing disposal and increase clothes recycling and reuse