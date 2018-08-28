Five year leak in Neasden causing danger for pedestrians as it wears away footpath

Imagine someone leaving a tap running for five years.

That’s what it’s been like in Hazelwood Court, Neasden, where a leak has blighted the neighbourhood for half a decade.

People are bemused as to why the problem – be it a burst pipe or something else – has never been sorted out.

The water is eroding a public footpath that now has an expanding pothole, making it highly dangerous for pedestrians to pass.

Annette Stevens, who lives nearby, says she has complained every year – and, with the recent icy weather, is appealing again to water bosses and council chiefs to do something about it.

She said: “This leak is now five years old if not older and with no fix in sight.

“It’s getting bigger and more dangerous each winter.

“It comes from the car park and has been an issue for several years.

“Every year, I or someone else has regularly reported it to Thames Water.

“Unfortunately, from what I understand from the engineers who attended the last time, the leak may be on private property and the owners will be responsible.”

But she added: “In the meantime, a public footpath is unfit for walking on and people, including young children, the elderly and families with buggies face the horrid choice of walking across the ice or out into the busy road.

“This is a road that comes off the North Circular with cars still travelling fast. Not an easy choice if you have several children and a buggy.

“At no point during winters is the path salted and, where the leak has been investigated, the ramp onto the car park is now subsiding, which cannot be good for the ground under the public footpath.”

A spokesperson from Thames Water said: “Our engineers investigating this leak found it’s on a private pipe and is therefore the responsibility of the land owner or management company.

“As part of our drive to reduce leakage we offer to fix leaks to private pipes for free, and we’re currently trying to identify the property owner to request their permission to carry out the repair work.”

A spokesperson for Brent Council confirmed: “Hazelwood Court is privately owned and not managed by the council.”