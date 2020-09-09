Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Thames Water to carry out inspections in Brent to make sure homes are properly connected to sewers

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 September 2020

Thames Water is to investigate misconnected plumbing pipes in Brent. Picture: Thames Water

Thames Water is to investigate misconnected plumbing pipes in Brent. Picture: Thames Water

Archant

A UK water giant is to carry out extra inspections in Brent to make sure homes and businesses are properly connected to the sewer network.

Thames Water has helped reduce pollution to rivers and streams in London after uncovering thousands of incorrectly plumbed toilets, washing machines and dishwashers.

Misconnected pipes from household appliances can allow wastewater, some of which contains dangerous chemicals, to get in to surface water sewers, which are designed to hold rainwater and drain into natural watercourses.

Since 2015, there have been almost 300 applications for new sewer connections in Brent, as well as more than 900 “build overs”, which is where domestic extensions are built close to a sewer.

These are usually larger or additional kitchens and utility rooms which pose a risk of appliances being connected to the wrong sewer.

As previously reported Thames Water discovered 729 wrongly connected appliances in 140 homes in Kenton in 2013 which was flushing raw sewage into the Wealdstone Brook.

You may also want to watch:

The most common misconnections are kitchen sinks, washing machines and hand basins. Dishwashers, toilets, baths and showers can also be wrongly plumbed.

The company’s waste networks team is planning to carry out more than 1,000 inspections in London and sending email reminders to those who apply.

Stephen Barry, Thames Water’s environmental protection manager, said: “Household appliances which are connected to the wrong drainage pipe can have a serious impact on the environment.

“Most misconnections have been done entirely by accident but we would urge anyone installing a new appliance or fitting new connections to make sure they’re plumbed in properly. Failing to do so can also lead to extremely expensive repair bills.

“We’re pleased to have found so many of these misconnections over the past five years and helped owners fix them but we’re determined to keep doing more to ensure all wastewater is taken to our sewage works where it can be safely treated.”

Thames Water works with environmental groups, the Environment Agency and local authorities to identify points where pollution is entering waterways.

If pollution is spotted, an extensive investigation then takes place to identify the fault.

Responsibility for fixing misconnections lies with the property owner.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 13, dies after falling from a high rise block in Wembley Park

Olympic Way. Picture: Google

Man,22, stabbed to death in Colindale

A man, 22, was found fatally stabbed in Martlesham Walk, Colindale. Picture: Google

Shrine set up in memory of Anthony Adekola stabbed to death in Colindale

Anthony Adekola was stabbed to death in Colindale. Picture: Met Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Consultation to increase parking fines and make Brent a ‘Band A only’ borough

Brent's biodegradable parking tickets. Picture: Adam Shaw

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Boy, 13, dies after falling from a high rise block in Wembley Park

Olympic Way. Picture: Google

Man,22, stabbed to death in Colindale

A man, 22, was found fatally stabbed in Martlesham Walk, Colindale. Picture: Google

Shrine set up in memory of Anthony Adekola stabbed to death in Colindale

Anthony Adekola was stabbed to death in Colindale. Picture: Met Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Consultation to increase parking fines and make Brent a ‘Band A only’ borough

Brent's biodegradable parking tickets. Picture: Adam Shaw

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Thames Water to carry out inspections in Brent to make sure homes are properly connected to sewers

Thames Water is to investigate misconnected plumbing pipes in Brent. Picture: Thames Water

Community skips return to Brent to rid rubbish for free

Yellow industrial skip full of disused office equipment

New ‘Wear Not? Waste Not recycling campaign launched in Brent to collect unwanted clothes

Wear Not? Waste Not campaign launched in Brent. Picture: Brent Council

Local disquiet as Kenton school’s proposal for extra floodlit sport pitches goes to planning committee

Claremont High School Academy. Picture: Google

Northwick Park Rotary Club continues its charitable work throughout covid

Northwick Park Rotary Club continue fundraising for others despite covid. Picture: Eric Silver