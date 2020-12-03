Sudbury Town Station wins Bees Needs Award for bringing forgotten planters back to life

Long forgotten planters at Sudbury Town Station have been brought back to life and won a environmental award.

The station, in Orchard Gate, has been awarded a Bees’ Needs Award 2020 by the department for environment, food and rural affairs (DEFRA).

The project to transform the long-forgotten planters along the platforms has been recognised for making the environment more bee friendly by providing food and a home for pollinating insects.

Sudbury Community Gardeners (SCG) worked with the Bee Friendly Trust, Brent Council and Transport for London to bring the plans to fruition.

Ruaidhrí Carroll, SCG volunteer and coordinator, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic news! When we partnered up with the Bee Friendly Trust on the station, we’d only really set out to cheer up commuters and give our local wildlife a boost.

“Along with our other local projects, community gardening at the station has been an excellent way for all of us to keep active, stay social and enjoy a new hobby during the pandemic.

“This recognition of all our volunteers’ hard work is a delightfully welcome surprise.”

The community gardeners organised regular gardening sessions, brought along tools, and contributed plants.

The Bee Friendly Trust prepped the site, donated a ton of manure, and provided bee-friendly plants, resources and equipment.

The project supplements Brent Council’s ‘Bee Corridor’ and the Bee Friendly Trust’s growing network of bee-friendly tube and rail stations across London and the UK.

It was supported by the three Labour Sudbury representatives Cllr Thomas Stephens, Cllr Mary Daly and Cllr Saqib Butt.

Cllr Stephens, who is also an SCG volunteer and coordinator, said it was “truly marvellous news”.

“In this difficult year, supporting and volunteering with Sudbury Community Gardeners has been a real pleasure for Mary, Saqib and myself, and for Brent Council.

“Our volunteers definitely deserve the recognition this award brings for all of their dedicated commitment and wonderful work, without which this project would never have been possible.

“I look forward to getting stuck into our other local projects in Perkin Close, Maybank Avenue and Priory Close again come springtime.”