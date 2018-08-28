Search

Brent’s blanket of snow captured by photographers in Dollis Hill and Gladstone Park

PUBLISHED: 10:47 01 February 2019

Dollis Hill under a blanket of snow. Picture: Sona Lisa Bose

Dollis Hill under a blanket of snow. Picture: Sona Lisa Bose

Photographers have been out and about this morning capturing the beauty of last night’s snow fall in Brent.

Gladstone Park taken by Ramune Skirpstunaite on February 1 2019Gladstone Park taken by Ramune Skirpstunaite on February 1 2019

There’s also humour to be found in some of the playful pics that were posted on The View From Dollis Hill Facebook page.

Due to the icy and hazardous conditions gritter bins have been placed in some areas of the borough.

Brent Council says gritting main roads is done on a priority basis to ensure the most important routes are clear for residents, emergency vehicles and public transport.

The grit bins located around the borough are for people to grit their own local roads and pavements if the council hasn’t managed to do so.

Gladstone Park taken by Ramune Skirpstunaite on February 1 2019

Brent came under fire in December 2017 for not gritting roads ahead of snow storms.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, lead member for the environment, said: “We have good stockpiles of salt and our gritting teams will be working tirelessly to make sure we provide the best quality service.

“I would also like to encourage people to look out for older and vulnerable friends, neighbours and relatives to make sure they are safe during this time.”

Gladstone Park taken by Ramune Skirpstunaite on February 1 2019

Vivero Jorge takes a snap of how he sees things in The View from Dollis HillVivero Jorge takes a snap of how he sees things in The View from Dollis Hill

