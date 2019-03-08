Fury over ‘secret’ Brent Cross exhibition ‘no one’ was told about

From left Barnet's Cllr Anne Clarke, and Brent councillors Janice Long, Lia Colacicco, Tariq Dar, and Parvez Ahmad protesting at lack of publicity for the public exhibition Archant

Councillors across Brent and Barnet were united in their anger at not being told of an exhibition outlining plans for a station in Brent Cross.

A Brent Cross West exhibition kicking off an eight-week consultation on the new Thameslink Station took place on April 3 and 4.

But councillors and neighbours claim they knew nothing about it so could not put forward their own concerns.

A spokesperson for Barnet Council said the exhibition was advertised in the Metro, a national newspaper, and Barnet First, an in-house publication.

Gina Emanuel, who lives nearby, said; “It is a shame that BXC public consultation seems to have hit an all-time low, where even the people living right next to the proposed new BXT Thameslink station are not informed that a public consultation event is going on.”

Cllr Lia Colacicco and member of Brent Cross Coalition said she wanted to hear from Barnet where the platforms will be for the West London Orbital trains.

“If no provision is allowed for it there will have to be a separate station and an unnecessarily convoluted interchange for the West London Orbital route,” she said, “inconvenient for everyone and extremely inconvenient for those with luggage, buggies or wheelchairs.

“How will the station will be accessed from the Brent side? The station would cost £400million so it makes sense to make it future-proof.”

Fellow Mapesbury councillors Tariq Dar and Ahmad Shahzad also condemned the silence. “Yet again the views of Brent residents and elected representatives are disregarded,” they said, “Brent is even a statutory consultee regarding the station.”

Barnet councillor Anne Clarke said she was only given a day’s notice. “Cricklewood residents will be burdened with a Waste Transfer Site, an aggregate hub, the shopping centre may forever be on ice,” she said, “which means the Whitefield Estate will be collapsed and the much loved Green Triangles on Brent Terrace will be developed for nought. Who on earth would call this a regeneration? It’s a programme to dump all the undesirable stuff on Cricklewood.”

The Barnet spokesperson said the event was “well attended” and that a feasilibilty study had been commissioned on how the West London Orbital can be accommodated. “The consultation is available via Engage Barnet until June 1,” they said, “and we strongly encourage people to submit their views.” Visit engage.barnet.gov.uk/Brent-Cross-West-Station