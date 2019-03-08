Coming soon to the Lexi: Second screen at Kensal Green boutique cinema secures Brent Council's seal of approval

An artist's impression of what the Lexi cinema will look like once the new screen is built. Picture: Rise Design Studio SRH

The Lexi is on a mission to raise half a million pounds, now that plans for a second screen have been given the go-ahead by Brent Council.

An additional auditorium has been a "long-cherished dream" for the founders of the social enterprise who opened the boutique cinema in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Green a decade ago.

Architects at Rise Design Studio in Queen's Park have worked on a pro-bono basis for the Lexi - which donates all its profits to charity - to come up with plans for a sustainable sunken building to minimise its impact. Solar panels will generate renewable energy to operate the additional screen, and energy use will be minimised through an insulating "green roof" and a windowless screening space to reduce heat loss. Bricks from the boundary wall will be reused in the new build.

Planning permission was granted on August 27, and now £500,000 is needed to build it, which will be sought through grants and crowd-funding.

The hope is to open in 2020 during Brent's year as Borough of Culture.

A spokesperson told the Times: "Expansion would permit us to do more of what we do so well, and it makes good business sense - permitting broader programming and allowing us to serve additional special interest groups.

"We already have a broad community agenda, with dedicated screenings for hard of hearing audiences, seniors, refugee women,and families with children with additional needs.

"The Lexi started as a dream of founder Sally Wilton and establishing the business as a social enterprise which donates 100pc of its profits to our chosen charity has given the cinema a unique identity. We are very proud of the community that has grown up around the cinema - people who share a love of film and an appreciation of what good can be achieved while having a good time."

They plan to use the new space to reach out to other special interest groups, like families with autistic members, and want to also develop a Brent-centred filmmakers' hub there.

The cinema is run by a team of 50 volunteers and go towards The Sustainability Institute in South Africa, which funds a crèche and after-school clubs to keep vulnerable teens occupied, and provides school meals for children who might otherwise go hungry.