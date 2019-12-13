Kenton neighbours launch petition urging Brent Council to stop destroying healthy trees

Kenton neighbours launch a petition to save the trees on the Ridgeway. Picture: Sandra Levy Archant

Neighbours in Kenton have launched a petition to save "a whole streetful of mature trees" from being chopped down and replaced.

Notice that appeared on trees in the Ridgeway, Kenton. Picture: Sandra Levy Notice that appeared on trees in the Ridgeway, Kenton. Picture: Sandra Levy

Brent Council has put notices on trees in the Ridgeway saying they will be chopped down as part of a pavement removal and replacement scheme.

The plans have alarmed locals who have set up a petition - 'Stop destroying healthy trees in Brent.'

"This is a disastrous plan at a time of climate emergency," said local resident Sandra Levy.

"Although the Council say they will replace the trees with younger ones in a year's time - those saplings will take 10 years to reach semi-maturity. The council seems to be disregarding the great benefits mature trees give, from quality of life and mental health benefits to, above all, reducing Kenton's carbon footprint."

Brent Council launched its "climate emergency" declaration in July promising to aim for carbon neutrality by 2030.

At the same time it has a budget of £20m to re-do pavements across the borough and has come under fire for chopping down trees in order to asphalt pavements.

Plans to replace paving stones in Dartmouth Road in Mapesbury's conservation area and chop down up to eight trees in Harlesden's Furness Road have been 'put on hold' following an outcry by communities.

Sandra added: "No doubt the council is doing its best with all the slashed budgets, but residents of the Ridgeway and surrounding streets fear that this will be the norm and that in a few years time many streets will become denuded of mature trees."What will the pollution be like soon, with all the new housing being built in the area if we cut down so many mature trees? "It's all very ironic in view of the recent tweet from the council that asked: 'How can we reduce our carbon emissions at a local level?'"

The petition asks the council to "put in place a more considered policy to protect and maintain mature trees throughout Brent, so that this indiscriminate destruction is not considered a viable option again".

Brent Council was approached for comment.

To sign the petition go to change.org.