Poor rubbish collection in Kilburn causing a stink for community

PUBLISHED: 10:33 16 April 2019

Neighbours in Kilburn around uncollected rubbish. PIcture: Dawn Hopkins

Neighbours in Kilburn around uncollected rubbish. PIcture: Dawn Hopkins

Archant

Neighbours in Kilburn have slammed Brent’s contractors who fail to empty their bins or leave a trail of rubbish behind when they do.

Overflowing bins at Mapes House in Kilburn. PIcture: Dawn HopkinsOverflowing bins at Mapes House in Kilburn. PIcture: Dawn Hopkins

People living in Mapes House, in Winchester Avenue, are going weeks without their bins being emptied even though they're usually full within a day of collection.

Dawn Hopkins, who lives in one of the 63 flats in the seven storey block, said Brent contractor Veolia won't empty the four bins if rubbish bags are in the way.

She said: “They won't collect bags from the floor and when you ask them they say they are not contracted to pick them up.

“They can't get to the bins because of the bags in front of them, so the situation just gets worse.

Overflowing bins at Mapes House in Kilburn. PIcture: Dawn HopkinsOverflowing bins at Mapes House in Kilburn. PIcture: Dawn Hopkins

“If they did pick them up in the first place when there were only a few we wouldn't be in this mess.”

Neighbours say the bins were full on March 20 but it wasn't until April 4 that they were cleared.

By mid-morning the same day they were full again, she said, and have been getting progressively worse.

“Tomorrow will be week 2 where the bins haven't been collected,” she said. “This is the fourth time now of this reoccurring problem that neither Brent or Veolia seem to want to deal with.

“If and when bins get emptied, there's a blockage in the chute between levels four and upwards. Once this is dislodged we are back to square one with the rubbish and the smell is overwhelming. It's disgusting. There are sanitary towels and dirty nappies. The rubbish invites vermin and foxes – it's getting ridiculous.

“We used to have eight bins – now we have four. They promised us new bins but we haven't seen them.”

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “We have been in touch with residents at Mapes House about this and are working with our partners to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

“The excess rubbish will be cleared early this week.We review all requests for CCTV on an individual basis. We will continue to monitor the situation in Mapes House and keep their request under consideration.”

