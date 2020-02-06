Public toilet closure in Neasden causing a stink as Brent Council will not replacing them following advertising contract end with JCDecaux

The loss of a public toilet in Neasden is causing a stink among members of the community who fear vulnerable people will urinate on nearby walls.

Locals this week learned that a public toilet in Neasden Shopping Centre will close and not be replaced.

Brent Council has confirmed that the toilet in Birse Crescent is one of six provided by JDDecaux in exchange for advertising rights across the borough.

However that contract has ended and there are no plans to replace the units.

Other toilets closed at the end of the contract are in Kensal Rise, Kilburn, Willesden Green, Kingsbury and Barham Park car park.

Alison Hopkins, former Liberal Democrat councillor for Dollis Hill, said: "I'm outraged by this decision.

"Local people and businesses have been working incredibly hard for some years to try and improve Neasden Shopping Centre.

"There are major problems with street drinking and related anti-social behaviour that the council is doing nothing about.

"What this will do is encourage people to do what they already do and pee against the walls."

She said older people, disabled people, women, families with young children and tourists to the area need access to a public toilet.

She added: "It simply penalises shoppers and families and acts as a deterrent to going down there."

"Costa has got a loo and they let people use them but they don't want all and sundry going in.

"It's basically yet more neglect of Neasden with all the money going into Wembley instead."

The council has 10 public toilets remaining in the borough, five of which are in Wembley and Wembley Park, with the remainder in Vale Farm Sports Centre, Bridge Park Leisure Centre, Sudbury & Harrow train station, Roundwood Park and Tavistock Road in Harlesden.

A council spokesperson said: "Under an old contract that has now come to an end, JCDecaux provided six toilets in exchange for advertising rights around the borough.

"Many of the toilets, which shut in December 2019, were poorly used and had problems with vandalism and misuse.

"There are still ten public toilets directly provided by the council and dozens more that are easily accessible in cafes, restaurant and supermarkets."