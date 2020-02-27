Search

Brent trials new prototype electric recycling collection vehicle to explore future emission reductions

PUBLISHED: 11:29 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 27 February 2020

Veolia's Gisela Endres and Cllr Krupa Sheth with a Veolia operative. Picture: Brent Council

A prototype electric recycling van has been doing the rounds in Brent as part of a two-week pilot to explore future green waste disposal.

The Electric Recycling Collection Vehicle initiative is part of a joint push by Veolia and Brent Council to improve local air quality, reduce emissions and provide more sustainable recycling and waste collections.

The vehicle, which is not yet on the market, visited Lambeth and Westminster, and finished its journey in Brent from February 18 to 21.

Gavin Graveson, Veolia's executive vice president for UK and Ireland, said: "Veolia is committed to reducing emissions and improving local air quality with trials on alternative fuel solutions being carried out on our vehicles since 2012."

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent Council's lead member for the environment, said: "We're committed to finding new and innovative solutions to the climate crisis in Brent, so I'm thrilled that we're among the first to test out these prototype electric waste trucks."

