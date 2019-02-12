Revealed: Kenton Road received most of the 3,187 pothole complaints in Brent last year

Brent Council received more than 3,000 complaints about potholes last year, figures reveal.

Angry motorists and cyclists sent 3,187 gripes to Brent Council in 2018, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

It was second only to Croydon, with 4,941 complaints.

But of the 104 claims made for damage caused to vehicles, only 28 resulted in payouts, for which £15,453 came out of the council’s coffers.

The spend on road repairs for 2017/18 was £290,644.23, while the most complaints related to Kenton Road.

The figures came from Freedom of Information requests to all 33 London councils.

The FSB believes that there is an urgent need to prioritise carriageway repairs and in particular pothole repairs to ensure minimum disruption to all small businesses.

Sue Terpilowski OBE, FSB London policy chair, said: “Potholes are not only a danger to road users – they cause costly repairs, traffic congestion and bottlenecks, leading to consequent disruption to trading for our smaller businesses and the self-employed.

“London is already an expensive area to do business with soaring costs.

“Most small businesses rely on their local roads and transport systems. There should be a simple way to report road problems to local councils, with identified problems quickly rectified. Highways maintenance needs to be a priority for our councils, to keep the road network moving for our small businesses in the city.”

Brent’s highways lead Cllr Shama Tatler said: “The government’s 79 per cent funding cut for Brent has put huge pressure on our services.

“We work hard to inspect and repair potholes around the clock to make Brent safer for residents and visitors. Improving our roads and pavements is vital and we are improving our services to fix potholes quickly and efficiently.”

TfL only controls one road in Brent: the North Circular.

Carl Eddleston, its head of “asset operations”, said: “While we make every effort to avoid potholes from occurring in the first place, we’d encourage people to report potholes to us so that they can be repaired quickly.”