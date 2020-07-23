Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Plans in place to begin transforming Harlesden canal side into a thriving business and community hub

PUBLISHED: 14:29 23 July 2020

Image of existing site at Harlesden canal. Picture: OPDC

Image of existing site at Harlesden canal. Picture: OPDC

Archant

Plans are afoot to transform the canal side in Harlesden complete with boating workshops and a market place.

Harlesden canal. Picture: OPDCHarlesden canal. Picture: OPDC

The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) is working with Brent Council and the Canal & River Trust (CRT) to improve the Grand Union Canal betweet Acton Lane and Steele Road.

The plans, part of a £1.2m boost from the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund, include outdoor ‘pop-up’ recreational, work and leisure facilities, a public space and support for business and community activities.

Ideas for future use include a workshop for boaters, a canoe club base, a community hub and outdoor café or market space.

OPDC has appointed specialist community and commercial space operator, 3Space, and architects, We Made That, to work with local people on the project.

Harlesden canal. Picture: OPDCHarlesden canal. Picture: OPDC

David Lunts, chief exec of the corporation, said: “Covid-19 has shown us that public outdoor space in London is more precious than ever and our plans will enable people from Harlesden and beyond to enjoy the benefits of the canal. This project will provide a greener, safer community space for residents and visitors, and also support local businesses.”

You may also want to watch:

“The idea for regenerating Harlesden Canalside came from the local community and we are now reaching out to local groups, residents, businesses and boaters to decide exactly how this space should take shape,” Mr Lunts added.

The corporation, founded by Boris Johnson in 2015 when he was Mayor of London, is responsible for the regeneration project covering 650 hectares.

Ros Daniels, CRT director for London & South East, said: “We know that people who spend time by the canal are healthier and happier and we are excited to see how this canal-side space will develop and come to life through the ideas of people who visit, live or work in Harlesden and Park Royal.”

Cllr Shama Tatler, Brent Council’s regeneration chief, added: “This is an area of Brent which is not only rich in history but also one brimming with potential for the future, so these plans are exciting and something really positive to look forward to.”

Due to Covid-19, OPDC will be consulting on the project remotely until it’s safe to do otherwise.

Email info@opdc.london.gov.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Family speak of heartbreak over second killing

Peter Petrou. Picture: Met police

Windrush Road shooting: Stonebridge gunshot victim named as Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Woman arrested after baby found dead in Wembley

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Two arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ahmed Yasin-Ali in Maida Hill

Victim Ahmed Yasin-Ali. Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 50-year-old in Wembley

Man was stabbed in Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Most Read

Family speak of heartbreak over second killing

Peter Petrou. Picture: Met police

Windrush Road shooting: Stonebridge gunshot victim named as Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Woman arrested after baby found dead in Wembley

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Two arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ahmed Yasin-Ali in Maida Hill

Victim Ahmed Yasin-Ali. Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 50-year-old in Wembley

Man was stabbed in Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Kilburn Times

England recall Archer for third West Indies Test

Jofra Archer talks to England head coach Chris Silverwood during the nets session at Emirates Old Trafford

New Wealdstone signing Hughes eager to experience much tougher challenges

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup, Picture: Simon O'Connor

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 23

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Warburton wants QPR to remember West Brom party

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (left) and West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic after the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns

Plans in place to begin transforming Harlesden canal side into a thriving business and community hub

Image of existing site at Harlesden canal. Picture: OPDC