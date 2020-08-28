Video

Campaigners urge TfL to ‘give them a brake’ as noise on Jubilee Line’s Kingsbury Curve is ‘attack on their senses’

Anne Bovett (lef)t and Karen Flaum (right) want speed reductions on the Kingsbury Curve Archant

Two women living on opposite sides of a Kingsbury Curve tube track have launched a campaign to reduce the “screeching noise” whenever trains pass.

Campaigners want speeds reduced for noise levels to go down on the Kingsbury Curve. Picture: Karen Flaum and Anne Bovett Campaigners want speeds reduced for noise levels to go down on the Kingsbury Curve. Picture: Karen Flaum and Anne Bovett

Kingsbury Curve is the name given by Transport for London (TfL) engineers to the sharp bend on the track between Wembley Park and Kingsbury.

Anne Bovett and Karen Flaum met by chance and decided to take action on the increase in noise levels from trains that hurtle along the Jubilee Line track.

They said they have written to TfL “numerous times” and also sent a petition with 200 signatures from neighbours in Ravenscroft Avenue, Uxendon Hill and surrounding roads to their MP Barry Gardiner hoping his intervention will help.

They are demanding trains are reduced to 20mph and track lubrication points are relocated as they say the noise has become worse over the years.

TfL said works to improve the tracks have been unsuccessful and additional measures, including lubrication for the train wheels, will be looked at.

Karen, who lives in Ravenscroft Avenue, said: “When we bought our house over 20 years ago, trains glided by.

“It was never an intrusion.

“What we are hearing now is an attack on our senses.”

Anne added: “We believe there was a 20mph speed restriction on the curve which, in all probability, was removed along with the whistle signs in August 2017.”

Residents say the noise is so loud they can’t watch TV, talk on the phone or hold a conversation in their gardens, and the frequency of the trains causes a “continuous barrage”.

During this summer’s heatwave, they had to keep their windows closed and are concerned for when the night network is up and running again.

Esther Sharples, director of asset operations for London Underground, said: “We’re working hard to minimise noise on the Tube and are aware of concerns from residents around the Kingsbury Curve.

“We recently completed work on the tracks to improve the impact of noise, unfortunately residents have told us that this has not reduced the noise sufficiently and we will be investigating additional measures that can be introduced over the coming weeks, including alternative lubrication for the train wheels.”