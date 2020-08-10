New exploratory park for children opens in Brent Cross South

New exploratory park in Brent Cross South. Picture: John Sturrock © John Sturrock

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new exploratory park for children has opened in Brent Cross South.

The outdoor space opens from August 12 for local people to enjoy until the permanent Claremont Park is completed.

You may also want to watch:

The park is part of Barnet Council and Argent’s plan for an 180-acre new town centre development north of Cricklewood.

Youngsters can enjoy slides, swings, a seesaw, there are spring rockers for under-fives, a climbing pyramid, outdoor table tennis and a games court with basketball hoops.

Adults can benefit from outdoors fitness equipment.

As well as traditional turfed areas, there are 41 new trees, and reeds, grasses, and seasonal flower planting.

Nick Searl, Argent Related partner said: “This is an exciting first step in the Brent Cross South development. The Exploratory Park has been designed with the local community and we look forward to seeing residents and visitors enjoying this new open space.”